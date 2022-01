Drew Butler, Anthony Becht and Jonathan Casillas discuss their predictions for this week’s NFL Wild Card Matchup.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 5.5-points favorites as they host the Las Vegas Raiders in what promises to be a pretty exciting ball game.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!