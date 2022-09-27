Reacting to Celtics Media Day

Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, Josue Pavòn and John Zannis of The Garden Report to discuss to Celtics Media Day.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to calm.com/GARDEN & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription!

Visit Athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!