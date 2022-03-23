Reaction to CB Malcolm Butler Returning to Patriots

Former Patriots’ CB and Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler is returning to New England on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million (per his agent Derek Simpson).

Earlier this week, the Patriots hosted Malcom on a visit and few days later the two parties have agreed to a new deal. Butler is coming off a short-lived one-year retirement after three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Evan Lazar reacts to the return of Butler to New England.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!