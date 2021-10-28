Subscribe
NBA Featured Banner

Reaction to Celtics Effortless Loss vs Wizards

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Celtics lost 116-107 vs the Wizards on Wednesday night. They fell to 2-3 on the season and rematch the Wizards on Saturday at 5pm ET.

Join A Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break down the game.

The Garden Report is Powered by BetOnline.ag, the Calm App & Insa Cannabis

Visit BetOnline.Ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit Insa Dispensaries at their various Massachusetts Locations or Call 877-500-INSA. Locations are in Salem, East Hampton, and two Springfield locations, including just off I-91 beside the MGM casino. Visit insa.com!

Go to CALM.COM/garden, for a limited time you’ll get 40% off a Calm premium subscription.

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.