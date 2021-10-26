Subscribe
Celtics Postgame Live

Reaction to Celtics OT Win vs Hornets

CLNS Media

The Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 140-129 in overtime on Monday night. Boston improved to 2-2 and will return home to TD Garden to play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Join A Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

Jayson Tatum finished the night with 41 points 14/28 FGs 6/12 3PTs 7/7 FTs 8 assists 7 rebounds

Jaylen Brown finished with 30 points 12/20 FGs 3/7 3PTs 9 rebounds after missing Sunday’s game vs the Rockets with a knee injury.

