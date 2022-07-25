Reaction to Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors

Bobby Manning and John Zannis of The Garden Report discuss the recent reports stating that the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets have engaged on trade talks surrounding Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant.

