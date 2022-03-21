Reaction to Trent Brown Re-Signing w/ Patriots

On Monday, Free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots. Brown’s return helps solidify the right side of the offensive line, after Right Guard Shaq Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Third-year tackle/guard Mike Onwenu is projected to slot into Mason’s former spot. Evan Lazar reacts to the signing and discusses some other free agent visits.

#Patriots O-Line might look like this: LT – Wynn

LG – Ryan Bates (BUF RFA)

C – Andrews

RG – Onwenu

RT – Brown If it’s not Bates, would expect another starting-caliber vet competing with a rookie. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 21, 2022

Bringing Trent Brown back is the right move. But Brown hasn’t played a full season since 2018, making G/T still a high priority. Expect more additions. Really like UCLA T/G Sean Rhyan for #Patriots. Played for Chip Kelly, 31 starts at LT, battle w/Thibodeaux 👇 https://t.co/pGeVVWuERj Popular now Weiss: Jayson Tatum Not in MVP Conversation…Yet — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 21, 2022

#Bills RFA Ryan Bates is also in Foxboro today for a free-agent visit. Intriguing player for the #Patriots. Five position versatility, solid at LG down the stretch for Buffalo. Bills have right of first refusal tag on Bates. https://t.co/x8lAkzmdRS — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 21, 2022

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT CLNS MEDIA’S SPONSOR CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!