Reaction to Trent Brown Re-Signing w/ Patriots

On Monday, Free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots. Brown’s return helps solidify the right side of the offensive line, after Right Guard Shaq Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Third-year tackle/guard Mike Onwenu is projected to slot into Mason’s former spot. Evan Lazar reacts to the signing and discusses some other free agent visits.
#Patriots O-Line might look like this:
LT – Wynn
LG – Ryan Bates (BUF RFA)
C – Andrews
RG – Onwenu
RT – Brown
If it’s not Bates, would expect another starting-caliber vet competing with a rookie.
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 21, 2022
Bringing Trent Brown back is the right move. But Brown hasn’t played a full season since 2018, making G/T still a high priority. Expect more additions.
Really like UCLA T/G Sean Rhyan for #Patriots. Played for Chip Kelly, 31 starts at LT, battle w/Thibodeaux 👇 https://t.co/pGeVVWuERj
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 21, 2022
#Bills RFA Ryan Bates is also in Foxboro today for a free-agent visit. Intriguing player for the #Patriots. Five position versatility, solid at LG down the stretch for Buffalo. Bills have right of first refusal tag on Bates. https://t.co/x8lAkzmdRS
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 21, 2022
