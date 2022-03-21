Subscribe
Reaction to Trent Brown Re-Signing w/ Patriots

Evan Lazar reacts to the signing of RT Trent Brown and discusses some other free agent visits in Foxboro.
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On Monday, Free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots. Brown’s return helps solidify the right side of the offensive line, after Right Guard Shaq Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Third-year tackle/guard Mike Onwenu is projected to slot into Mason’s former spot. Evan Lazar reacts to the signing and discusses some other free agent visits.

