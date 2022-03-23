Reaction to Tyreek Hill & How it Impacts the Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading 6-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for 5 draft picks (according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Evan Lazar reacts to the deal where Kansas City received a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), second-round pick (No. 50) and fourth-round pick, in addition to a fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft. The Dolphins are also giving Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

