Realistic Celtics Trade Deadline Targets

Sean Deveney is an NBA Insider and Content Editor for Heavy.com. Sean drops into the zoom call to chat about LeBron crying at the end of regulation of Lakers-Celtics, Jaylen Brown’s All-NBA candidacy, and what Boston could do at the trade deadline in five days. Twitter: @SeanDeveney

Available for download on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher on Saturday, February 4th, 2023.



1:47 Are people sleeping okay after the missed call against LeBron

13:09 Who keeps Jaylen off the All-NBA teams?

22:10 Realistic trade targets for the Celtics

43:40 Kyrie asks out…again…maybe?

