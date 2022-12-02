Recap of Patriots Loss to Bills on TNF

98.5’s Alex Barth and CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick recap the Patriots 24-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

You can watch the LIVE podcast here every Tuesday and Thursday: www.youtube.com/c/PatriotsPressPass

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, & clnsmedia.com! Every Tuesday and Thursday, Patriots Insider and 98.5 The Sports Hub writer Alex Barth and CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick host the Patriots Beat Podcast!

Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://Linkedin.com/BEAT to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Talent Solutions helps you find the candidates you want to talk to faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.