Recapping Boston’s big Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors

After an impressive Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors on their home court of TD Garden on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics now find themselves just two wins away from hanging Banner 18.

How did it happen? Who stepped up and took care of business? What didn’t go quite right despite the win? What did the Warriors do differently, and how did Boston respond? And more important than all of that, how are we feeling about being in the driver’s seat with both teams now having a potential two games left in the season with a 2-1 series lead?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast did a postgame recap to get some feedback from a massive win into your earholes faster, and with how palpable winning the title has become with the win, we can’t wait for Game 4 to get here to see how the rest of the series plays out.

Until then, check out the podcast embedded above to get caught up with the action if you missed the game, or to revel in the afterglow of the win.

