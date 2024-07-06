Recapping Bruins’ Dev Camp/Free Agency

Join Connor Ryan and Ty Anderson in episode 245 of “Poke the Bear” as they dive into the Bruins’ recent developments at Dev Camp and Free Agency. From highlighting promising college prospects like Riley Duran and Oscar Yelich to discussing the strategic signings of Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, this episode covers it all.

Learn about the team’s focus on defensive strength, the impact of underrated prospects like Jackson Edward and Ryan Walsh, and the exciting prospects aiming to secure roster spots through training camp performances. Stay tuned for insights on the Bruins’ multi-year plan for success and the dynamic roster decisions shaping their upcoming season.

0:00 – Intro

2:41 – Bruins Development Camp Overview

7:43 – Player Development Insights

10:37 – Expectations at BC

13:09 – Unique Prospect Development

15:26 – Underrated Prospect Watch

17:28 – Potential Seventh Round Gem

19:28 – Providence Pipeline Toughness

30:38 – Best case scenario

33:30 – Cap increase projections

38:18 – Nikita Zadorov’s impact

42:51 – Zadorov’s puck retrieval

46:00 – Lab entry concerns

53:23 – Potential depth challenges

54:57 – Addressing roster uncertainties

