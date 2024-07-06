Recapping Bruins’ Dev Camp/Free Agency

Join Connor Ryan and Ty Anderson in episode 245 of “Poke the Bear” as they dive into the Bruins’ recent developments at Dev Camp and Free Agency. From highlighting promising college prospects like Riley Duran and Oscar Yelich to discussing the strategic signings of Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, this episode covers it all.
Learn about the team’s focus on defensive strength, the impact of underrated prospects like Jackson Edward and Ryan Walsh, and the exciting prospects aiming to secure roster spots through training camp performances. Stay tuned for insights on the Bruins’ multi-year plan for success and the dynamic roster decisions shaping their upcoming season.
0:00 – Intro
2:41 – Bruins Development Camp Overview
7:43 – Player Development Insights
10:37 – Expectations at BC
13:09 – Unique Prospect Development
15:26 – Underrated Prospect Watch
17:28 – Potential Seventh Round Gem
19:28 – Providence Pipeline Toughness
30:38 – Best case scenario
33:30 – Cap increase projections
38:18 – Nikita Zadorov’s impact
42:51 – Zadorov’s puck retrieval
46:00 – Lab entry concerns
53:23 – Potential depth challenges
54:57 – Addressing roster uncertainties
