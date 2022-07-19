Red Sox Are Longshots to Sign Nationals All Star and Home Run Derby Champion Juan Soto

Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto is reportedly on the trade block.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Soto rejected a 15-year $440 million extension from the club, and they will now look to trade him.

Soto just won the 2022 Home Run Derby held on Monday night – edging out Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez in the final round.

Should the Red Sox be in the market for the outfielders talents? The easy answer should always be yes – you’re THE BOSTON RED SOX.

Of course, they won’t be – and we all know it.

They can’t even sign their own! According to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox used Matt Olson’s 8-year $168 million extension as a “basis for discussions” with Rafael Devers last winter. The reasoning for that comp was the concern about him sticking at 3B.

Devers is worth a lot more than that. This team is pathetic.

But I digress. We’re talking about Juan Soto. Here are BetOnline.ag’s odds on the outfielder’s next team once he is inevitably traded from the nation’s capital:

Juan Soto’s Next Team

New York Mets +400

New York Yankees +500

San Francisco Giants +550

Los Angeles Dodgers +600

Toronto Blue Jays +600

St. Louis Cardinals +700

Seattle Mariners +750

Boston Red Sox +900

Houston Astros +1000

All of these top-9 options seem like good landing spots to me. Each of the above teams are in the current playoff picture, could all use another bat in the lineup, and – most importantly – can afford it.

My pick for Soto’s next team is the Dodgers at +600. That team does not stop bringing in top tier talent. They do whatever it takes From Mookie Betts to Max Scherzer to Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman, LA is always in the conversation for the next guy up.

