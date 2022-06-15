Red Sox Hit Their Power Groove

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss the Red Sox recent power groove.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:00 Alex Barth’s busy week

4:20 Chris Sale is coming back as a starter after rehab outings

9:20 Starting pitching is carrying Red Sox right now

14:00 Sale’s return means they don’t have to rush pitching prospects deep in organization

19:30 What Rafael Devers’ tape measure home runs really show

22:00 Red Sox offense is exploding at right time

26:45 Can Red Sox realistically catch scorching Yankees?