Red Sox Seek Another Opinion Following Dr. James Andrews’ Look At Chris Sale’s Elbow

Red Sox ace Chris Sale may need to brace himself for rough news regarding his elbow.

Red Sox Nation’s offseason from hell just keeps getting better with the most recent news regarding Chris Sale and his ailing elbow.

We learned on Tuesday that Sale had experienced elbow soreness after throwing a live BP session resulting in the lefty being sent for an MRI.

Chris Sale felt elbow soreness yesterday after live BP. They sent him for an MRI. Results not back yet. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 3, 2020

The MRI was sent to Dr. James Andrews for review. Andrews needs no further explanation as he’s close to what you could call the sports Grim Reaper. Occasionally you’ll get good news after a quick visit with him. But seeing one of your best player’s name in the same sentence as his screams trouble.

However, following the review from Andrews, the Red Sox will now be seeking out another opinion on the elbow–which is another thing you never want to hear when dealing with an injury.

Red Sox interim manager, Ron Roenicke, told us today that they have to get this right as they deal with a potentially disastrous issue.

“We need to get this right. We want as many opinions as we can. Dr. Andrews saw it and read the MRI. I don’t want to comment on it until we get one more opinion.”

The next opinion will be coming from another well regarded specialist in Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Sale was seemingly shutout last August after dealing with elbow inflammation. During that time, he received a platelet-rich plasma treatment after he made a visit to Dr. James Andrews. At the time it was understood that there was no damage, but instead just inflammation. The belief was that Sale would be able to partake fully during the 2020 spring, but following his late start after a battle with pneumonia, things seem to be taking a turn for the worst.

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, Sale and the Red Sox came to an agreement on what would be a five year extension worth $145 million. This is the first year of that new deal.

UPDATE (5:39pm):

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Chris Sale will be avoiding Tommy John surgery. At least for now.