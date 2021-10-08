Red Sox own the Yankees, Mac Jones is Holding His Own But It’s Simply Not Enough

On the latest edition of the Almost Shameless podcast, host Tanya Ray Fox gets into a truly wild week for Boston sports fans, from Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro and a close loss for the Patriots to the Red Sox once again ousting the Yankees from the playoffs — and sending New York fans into panic mode.

5:02 — Tanya kicks things off by sharing some of her favorite reactions to the Red Sox beating the Yankees in the wild card game, including an absolute masterpiece from a former Yankee himself.

10:45 — Reactions to Patriots Bucs — specifically analyzing where Mac Jones is at through 4 games of the regular season.

28:51 — A quick break down of why she’s not as worked up about the Stephon Gilmore trade as some others in the media.

31:09– Tanya looks ahead at the next six games of the season to assess what the Patriots are dealing with now that the biggest game of the year is out of the way.

Stick around to the end to hear about the epic way Tanya got to watch Tom Brady’s homecoming.

