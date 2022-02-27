Red Sox Prospects to Watch in 2022

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to continue their discussion on the current MLB labor talks. They also discuss the best Red Sox prospects that have a chance of playing in Boston in 2022.

1:00 What’s the latest with MLB Labor and are games at stake now?

2:30 Does the Feb. 28 deadline from owners really mean anything?

6:00 What’s the biggest sign of progress and hope for start of spring training

13:30 Best Red Sox prospects with chances of playing in Boston in 2022

17:55 Get to know Yolmer Sanchez this season at 2B

