Red Sox Punishment for 2018 Sign Stealing Allegations Expected to be “Light”

The investigation seems to be coming to an end. And the Red Sox punishment isn't expected to be harsh.

The Boston Red Sox offseason has been one of the more wild and unpredictable ones in recent memory. From their manager being let go–who by all accounts was expected to lead the Red Sox for years to come–for his involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal and the rumored deals revolving around the 2018 MVP, Mookie Betts. The twists and turns that have come through this winter have been staggering to say the least.

And of course, we have the electronic sign-stealing accusations levied against the Red Sox that allegedly took place during the 2018 season involving the video replay room.

But according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, his sources believe that the Red Sox punishment will be “light”.

“Yet two high-ranking officials involved in the investigation told USA TODAY Sports they believe that the Red Sox will receive no more than a light punishment, with little evidence of cheating. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because the punishment has yet to be announced.”

He goes on to explain that unlike the Houston Astros’ allegations, there is no “whistle-blower” or former/current Red Sox players who have indicated that Boston did anything illegal.

As previously reported, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred–while at the owners’ meetings this past Thursday–said that he hopes they can finish up the Boston investigation before spring training camps open. And for those of you who aren’t aware, that is next week.

“I’m hopeful that I can get Boston done before the camps open. I’d like to have this over. Investigations are funny. You think you know what the timeline is, but that’s a day-to-day prediction.”

The Red Sox are also reportedly expected to hire current bench coach, Ron Roenicke, as their next manager to fill the void left by Cora. This too comes from a report from Bob Nightengale. Roenicke saw some success with the Milwaukee Brewers where he held the title of manager from 2011-2015. He took Milwaukee to the NLCS in his first year in the position where they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in six games.

