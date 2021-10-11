Red Sox React To Walkoff Win vs Rays in Game 3

BOSTON , MA — Nick Pivetta, Hunter Renfroe and Kyle Schwarber spoke to the media after the Boston Red Sox 6-4 extra inning win on Sunday,

Boston has won each of the last 2 games after dropping the series opener.

Tonight was the Sox’ first Postseason walk-off win since Game 2 of the 2013 ALCS vs. DET.

Today was also the 5th time the Red Sox have played at least 13 innings in a Postseason game…They also did so in Game 1 of the 1995 ALDS at Cleveland (13), Game 2 of the 1916 World Series vs. Brooklyn (14), Game 5 of the 2004 ALCS vs. New York (14), and Game 3 of the 2018 World Series at Los Angeles (18).

Boston will play Game 4 of the ALDS vs the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Monday at 7pm ET.

Cora was asked about Nick Pivetta after he pitched 4 innings, allowing 3 hits, only 1 walk, with 7 strikeouts. He tossed scoreless 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th innings, earning the win. Cora said: “He goes somewhere else mentally and physically. He was locked in.”

Nick Pivetta finished the night with: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 SO tossing a scoreless 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th innings, earning the win. Pivetta is the 5th Red Sox pitcher with 4.0+ scoreless IP in relief during a Postseason game. The others were Ray Collins (1912 WS Game 6, 7.0 IP), Tex Hughson (1946 WS Game 6, 4.1 IP), Pedor Martinez (1999 ALDS Game 5, 6.0 IP), and David Price (2017 ALDS Game 3, 4.0 IP).

Kyle Schwarber finished the night: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI. He began the Sox’ half of the 1st inning with a HR, his 2nd of the Postseason (also solo HR in the Wild Card Game at Fenway).

