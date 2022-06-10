The Red Sox Resurgence

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss the Red Sox recent hot streak.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:15 Intro

1:00 Red Sox taking cue from Celtics with 7 straight wins:

4:30 Red Sox suddenly might have to choose between 2022 and the long-term plan:

7:15 Could Xander Bogaerts become next Nomar-like trade?

8:40 Will Devers get a lot more than Houston’s Alvarez’s $115 million?

14:45 Michael Wacha leads impressive Sox staff right now