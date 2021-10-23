Red Sox Season Ends With 5-0 Loss to Astros in Game 6 of ALCS

When people look back on the 2021 Red Sox season it will be remembered as a tremendous success. A gritty, overachieving team that defied expectations to get to within two wins of the World Series.

It just doesn’t feel like that right now.

The Red Sox offense was shut down once again as the Houston Astros took Game 6 of the ALCS 5-0 and the series 4-games-to 2.

The story of the game, and really the last 3 games of the series, or lack of it if you’re the Red Sox. After taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning of Game 4, Boston managed only 1 run on 9 hits over the next 26 innings. Since the 8th inning of Game 4, Houston outscored Boston 22-1.

That, is not going to get it done.

As for Game 6, Yordan Alvarez – who else – got things started for the Astros in the first. With Alex Bregman on first Alvarez 0 who had 3 hits and 3 RBI in Game 5 – smoked a Nathan Eovaldi curveball to center. Kike Hernandez did a good job to track it down but it bounced off the heel of his glove. allowing Bregman to score from first to give the Astros a 1-0 lead.

Astros starter Luis Garcia – who lasted only 1 plus innings in Game 2 – no hit the Sox through 5 innings. He have up his first and only hit in the 6th before getting pulled. He struck out 7.

The Astros got one more run home in the 6th. Yordan Alvarez who had tripled came home on a double play ball to first (that was almost a triple play but the throw to the plate was just a tad late.)

The Red Sox offense never got anything going off Houston pitching. They registered only two hits off Garcia and 4 Houston relievers.

The Astros are back in the World Series for the second time in 3 years, 3rd time in the last 5. They will play either the Braves or Dodgers in the Fall Classic which begins on Tuesday.