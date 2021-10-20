Red Sox vs Astros ALCS Game 5 LIVE Updates

FENWAY PARK — The Red Sox and Astros are back at it at Fenway Park for Game 5 of the ALCS with the series tied at 2 games apiece.

In a rematch of Game 1 starters it was Chris Sale for Boston, and Framber Valdez for Houston.

2 more Houston runs come across in the top of the 9th courtesy of Red Sox garbage man Martin Perez. Perez also was on the hill in Game 4 in the 9th when Houston blew the game open.

8 Strong from Valdez — 8:16 p.m

What a start by Valdez. He made it through 8 full allowing only 3 hits, one run while striking out 5.

Devers goes Ding Dong! — 7:34 p.m

The Red Sox finally got to Valdez in the bottom of the 7th when Rafael Devers blasted a solo shot down the line in right. That made it 7-1 Astros. Devers now has 26 postseason RBI, the most by a player before the age of 25.

Astros blow it open — 6:59 pm

Ryan Brasier came on in relief of Sale with runners at the corners. Yuli Gurriel shot a double to right plating a run making it 4-0. That closed the book on Sale who went 5.1 innings allowing 4 runs on 3 hits striking out 7.

The next batter Jose Siri fisted a 1-2 pitch into shallow right plating 2 more and making it 6-0 Astros.

Alvarez, Again — 6:49 p.m

Jordan Alvarez does it again. His 3rd hit of the night, a double to left, knocked in 2 more runs in the 6th and chased Sale from the game. Sale began the inning with a leadoff walk to Altuve and then Michael Brantley reached on an error by Kyle Schwarber at 1st.

Sox squander — 6:41 p.m

Hunter Renfroe grounded into a 6-4-3 double play on a 2-0 count. The next batter Alex Verdugo got a fastball right down broadway on a 1-0 count and grounded out to first unassisted. Valdez has only thrown 55 pitches through 5 innings allowing just the one hit to Devers.

Red Sox reach base — 6:35 p.m

The Red Sox finally got a baserunner, their first of the game when Rafael Devers lined a single to right. The next batter JD Martinez got hit by a pitch that bounced before striking him in the left leg and we’ve got an honest to goodness rally going.