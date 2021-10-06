Red Sox vs Rays ALDS Preview w/ Sean McAdam

Sean McAdam joins John Zannis on today’s episode of the Boston Sports Beat to preview the ALDS between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox advanced to the ALDS after a 6-2 victory over their hated rival New York Yankees that will start Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

Eovaldi was tremendous last night pitching 5 1/3 innings on only 71 pitches, allowing four hits and a run while walking none and striking out eight.

Boston is expected to underdogs in the best-of-five series vs Tampa. Can they win and advance to the ALCS? John and Sean discuss on the Boston Sports Beat.

