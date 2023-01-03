Reflecting on Damar Hamlin and Patriots mailbag

In a solo episode, Andrew shares his thoughts on the Damar Hamlin situation and the latest on Hamlin’s health before answering your mailbag questions.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!



READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

Go to BetOnline.Ag and Use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Checkout Calm, the #1 app for sleep and meditation, Get a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/GARDEN !