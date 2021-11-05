On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Ian Browne of MLB.com. Ian and Trags share remembrances of Jerry Remy and look ahead to the Red Sox offseason.

⚾️ Remembering Jerry Remy,

⚾️How will J.D. Martinez’s decision impact the Red Sox going forward?

⚾️Could Kyle Schwarber be the future of the Red Sox at DH?

⚾️ Where will Rafael Devers end up in Red Sox infield in 2022?

