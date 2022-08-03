Remembering the Life and Legacy of Bill Russell

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis remember the life and legacy of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.

The A List Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

The A List Podcast is Powered by Indeed! Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Russell’s impact on Boston

8:43 Russell’s impact on the NBA

19:27 Russell’s activism

29:57 Favorite memory of Bill