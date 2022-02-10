Report: Celtics Trade for San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White

The Celtics acquired Spurs guard Derrick White, Shams Charania reported, less than two hours from the trade deadline.

Boston is reportedly trading Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a 1-4 protected 2022 first round pick. The Celtics now have three open roster spots after dealing Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Orlando this afternoon. Zach Lowe reported that Boston also yielded a first-round pick swap in 2028.

Full trade, according to a league source: Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, 2022 first-round pick protected 1-4, for Derrick White. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 10, 2022

White, 27, is averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 42.6% shooting and 31.4% from three. He’s an 89% free throw shooter, gets to the line three times per game and is 6’4, 190-pounds. He’s signed through 2025 at $17.5-million average annual value. White played for Ime Udoka alongside Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the World Cup.

All eyes should move toward Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder, as White inevitably moves into a lead guard role for the Celtics.

Richardson was shooting 39.7% from three and was fielding interest ahead of the deadline that the Celtics rebuffed with big asks. He’ll almost certainly be on the move again. Langford was due to enter his contract year next season, and is extension-eligible this summer. He played 94 games in three seasons after Boston selected him No. 14 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

More to come.