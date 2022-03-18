Reaction to Ja’Whaun Bentley Re-Signing w/ Patriots

Subscribe
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley will return to the Patriots next season. According to Mike Reiss and Field Yates of ESPN.com, New England is closing in on an agreement to bring back Bentley.

This offseason the Patriots cut LB Kyle Van Noy and could potentially lose LBs Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins in free agency. So bringing back Evan Lazar reacts to the Patriots bringing back 25 year-old Ja’Whaun Bentley who led the team with 108 tackles last season.

