Report: Patriots Releasing LB Kyle Van Noy

Evan Lazar reacts to the breaking news regarding the Patriots releasing veteran LB Kyle Van Noy in a move. This move frees up over $4 million in cap space.

The #Patriots are releasing veteran LB Kyle Van Noy in a move that frees up over $4 million in cap space, per @FieldYates. Not a major surprise given New England is tight against the cap, they're well-stocked at OLB, and it's a deep draft class at the position. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 7, 2022

My new Patriots salary cap space number after the Kyle Van Noy release is $9,540,325. This number also accounts for the increased adjustment we learned about Friday. I am presuming Jakobi Meyers will be receiving a 2nd round RFA tender. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space equals 9,540,325 (@patscap) March 7, 2022

