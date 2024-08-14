Revenge Tour for Tatum and Brown?

In this episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, we dive deep into the implications of Jayson Tatum’s limited role with Team USA during the Olympics and how it could spark a “revenge tour” for him and Jaylen Brown in the upcoming NBA season. Despite the team’s success, Tatum’s minimal contributions have left him feeling disrespected, and analysts believe this will fuel his determination to prove his worth on the court. With the Celtics returning intact and a shared sense of urgency, both stars are poised to dominate and reclaim their status among the league’s elite. Join us as we explore how Tatum’s experiences could transform him into a more vocal leader and what this means for the Celtics’ championship aspirations. Don’t miss our insights on how this unique motivation might shape their season and impact their performance against rivals like the New York Knicks!

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – Tatum’s Olympic performance

2:49 – Tatum’s limited opportunity

5:49 – Team USA relationship issues

9:57 – Tatum’s shooting struggles

12:24 – Kerr’s confidence issues

14:10 – Tatum’s MVP potential

18:00 – Tatum’s revenge tour

19:51 – Tatum’s coming out party

22:50 – Angry Tatum emerges

24:44 – Major motivation for players

27:09 – Jayson needs to rest

29:57 – Added motivation ahead

34:00 – Gary’s Paris experience

37:44 – Covering the Olympics

39:50 – Yabusele’s NBA comeback

