Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show Prop Bets

I’m not sure there’s an easy way to outdo last year’s Super Bowl Halftime show in LA, which consisted of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar – but the NFL can certainly try.
Rihanna will perform at this year’s show from Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, with likely plenty of guest appearances as well.
Want to bet on it? Let’s bet on it. Here are some of BetOnline.ag’s prop bets for Sunday night’s halftime show, with my take and a pick for each:
First Song Sang on Stage
Don’t Stop the Music -160
This is What You Came For +500
Diamonds +500
Umbrella +600
Where Have You Been +600
Stay +700
What’s My Name +1000
We Found Love +1000
Only Girl (In the World) +1200
Rude Boy +1200
Work +1200
Hate That I Love You +1200
“Don’t Stop the Music” is understandably the overwhelming favorite here at -160, but as I know from past experience – the favorite rarely hits here – they tend to go against the grain.
Rihanna has plenty of hits with odds of 10/1 or better. I’m going to choose my personal favorite – “What’s My Name” (feat. Drake), to be the first one performed.
The pick: What’s My Name (+1000)
Total Number of Songs Performed
Over 8.5 -110
Under 8.5 -130
This one’s easy. Give me the over. Rihanna is the second best-selling female music artist of all time behind only Madonna. She has so many hits – she should perform as many as possible.
There’s twelve songs listed that could be played first according to BetOnline. I’d be shocked if she didn’t play all of them. This goes well OVER 8.5.
The pick: OVER 8.5 (-110)
To Make An Appearance on State with Rihanna
Jay-Z -225
Drake -200
Eminem +150
A$AP Rocky +250
Future +600
T.I. +700
Kanye West +800
Like I mentioned in the intro, there will likely be plenty of guest appearances during Sunday’s show. However I don’t see much value on the betting board.
Drake feels like the easiest play as he’s never performed at the Super Bowl and is one of the top performers in the country. It’s the right bet, but may not be worth laying -200.
The pick: Drake (-200)
Rihanna Dress/Primary Shirt Color
Black -200
White +450
Grey/Silver +500
Yellow/Gold +600
Red +800
Pink +1200
Green +1400
Blue +1600
Black is the heavy favorite here at -200 and although it’s likely, I don’t think it’s that likely. Let’s go for a long shot.
The Chiefs wear red (+800), and the Eagles wear green (+1400) – so let’s eliminate those for potential biases. Grey/Silver is the most neutral color on the board, and there’s some value there at 5/1. Let’s take it.
The pick: Grey/Silver (+500)
