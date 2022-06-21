Rob Gronkowski Retires From NFL After 11 Seasons

Rob Gronkowski announced on Tuesday that he’s retiring from the NFL for the second time after 11 seasons in the league. Gronkowski will go down as arguably the greatest Tight End in NFL History.

Rob was a 4x Super Bowl champion, 4x All-Pro, 5x Pro Bowler, the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year and was named to NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

