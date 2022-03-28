Celtics Center Robert Williams Injures Knee; To Have Tests Monday

The Boston Celtics won their sixth straight game and are tied for first in the East, but the win came at a cost. Celtics center Robert Williams III limped off of the court late in the third quarter after injuring his left knee and did not return to the game.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka didn’t know specifics but hoped that the injury was not serious enough to Keep Williams out for an extended period of time.

“Don’t know exactly what happened,” Udoka said after the game. “He said it wasn’t even a specific play that he remembers, but came out of the game, had some pain, obviously went back to get checked out and was in quite a bit of pain, and he’ll get scanned in the morning and we’ll know then.”

Udoka went on to say that, other than knowing Williams had pain on the “lateral side” of his left knee. Williams will not travel with the team for it’s game against Toronto on Monday. Instead he will stay back in Boston to get tests done on his knee..

Before leaving the game Williams had 13 points, 10 rebounds (6 offensive ) a steal and a block in 24 minutes. Williams played 9 minutes of the 3rd quarter before exiting the game.

Williams has been able to stay healthy throughout the season after struggling with multiple injuries last season. Williams was given last Monday night off against Oklahoma City to rest his right knee which was flaring up with patellar tendinopathy, but it’s something he has been able to deal with.

Fellow big man Al Horford will also not play in Toronto on Monday. He missed Sunday’s game as well due to personal reasons.

Udoka also said both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could also miss Monday’s game. Both players were listed on the injury report prior to Sunday’s game with knee issues. Neither injury is thought to be anything signifigant.