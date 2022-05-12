Robert Horry talks about his favorite title, where Big Shot Rob came from and the Lakers future

On this episode of Showtime With Coop sponsored by BetOnline.ag, Michael Cooper and Ari Temkin welcome NBA legend Robert Horry to discuss his childhood his NBA career, the NBA Playoffs and more!
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Big Shot Bob joins the pod!
0:45 Robert’s on growing up in Alabama
14:30 Coop’s Lightning Round
– 14:40 Wimp Sanderson
– 15:18 Latrell Sprewell
– 17:55 James Worthy
– 18:55 Phil Jackson
22:47 How ‘Big Shot Bob’ started
26:10 What people don’t know about Tony Parker
28:00 Robert’s favorite championship
30:25 A. C. Green’s trash talking
31:08 Robert on Lakers and their future
36:00 NBA Playoffs: Who wins the East & West
38:05 Robert’s new podcast ‘NBA Finals File’
39:15 Robert on why Coop is a Hall of Famer
Listen and Subscribe to the Showtime Lakers Podcast with Michael Cooper and Ari Temkin on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and the CLNS Media Network mobile app.
Showtime Lakers Podcast with Michael Cooper and Ari Temkin is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!