Robert Kraft’s Losing Streak Continues | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest happenings around the New England Patriots ahead of their first of two matchups with the Buffalo Bills. As the losses pile on, do the Krafts realize that they no longer have the benefit of the doubt? Are they losing the trust of the fans? Then, how valid are the Drake Maye/Josh Allen comparisons?

