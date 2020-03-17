Robert Kraft Says Tom Brady Wanted To Leave Patriots

Kraft is making it clear to the media that he would have made a deal with Brady if the quarterback wanted to stay in New England.

Following Tom Brady’s announcement on Tuesday morning that he’s moving on from the New England Patriots, owner Robert Kraft is sharing details on the situation.

Kraft told ESPN that Brady talked with him in person Monday night and shared his desire to continue his football career elsewhere.

“It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest….I love him like a son,” Kraft said.

This wasn’t a mutual parting of ways, either. On First Take this morning, Kraft called Stephen A. Smith during a commercial break to make it abundantly clear that this was Brady’s decision to leave, stating: “If Tom Brady wanted to stay we would’ve worked it out, and he would’ve remained a New England Patriot.”

Kraft also told Mike Giardi of NFL Network that he would have made a deal with Brady if he didn’t think the QB already had his mind set on playing for a different team. It was reportedly an incredibly emotional conversation that ended on good terms.

So whether it was his ego, his family or the intrigue of new opportunity that drove Brady out of Foxboro, it’s true that the Patriots organization wasn’t ready to give up on the 42-year-old quarterback. And that might be the toughest thing for fans to swallow.

