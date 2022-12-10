Robert Williams III Dominates the Mailbag Ahead of His Return

The Boston Celtics are steamrolling their opponents with a frequency that has begun to alarm the rest of the NBA to the delight of Celtics fans, but even with a historically great offense anchored by Boston’s two star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, this team is yet to finish coming together.

With sidelined Celtics center Robert Williams III poised to return to the team before Christmas, Boston could get even better, and that could send a ripple effect through the entire roster. How could the rotations change? Will the Celtics play the same way? Who will see their minutes shrink or grow?

On this episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, your usual hosts held a mailbag to answer all of your questions about the Celtics’ hot start, the changes that might be coming, and more.

Alex Goldberg, Justin Quinn, and Cameron Tabatabaie answered a host of such questions and announce the winner of the mailbag contest on this latest edition of the lab.

