React: Robert Williams Has Meniscus Tear

Once again, the injury bug rears its ugly head on the Boston Celtics, with Robert Williams being sidelined after spraining his knee against the Timberwolves on Sunday. After getting an MRI on Monday morning, the Celtics reported that Williams has a meniscus tear in his left knee.

The recovery timetable is uncertain, as Williams will require surgery and, depending on which operation they opt for, Williams could return in roughly a month or he could be out for the rest of the season. Williams and the Celtics are weighing their options, and the decision will be made on which path to take in the coming days. Join The Garden Report as we react to the news and give updates on Robert Williams’ meniscus tear.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x89gozd

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Popular now Robert Williams Suffers Torn Meniscus; Out Indefinitely

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!