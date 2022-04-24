Robert Williams is Back for Celtics vs Nets

NEW YORK — Robert Williams will reportedly make his return from meniscus surgery tonight for Celtics vs Nets Game 3, where he’ll play a limited role, roughly 20 minutes, likely off the bench Ime Udoka said shootaround. Udoka wouldn’t confirm Williams’ status, he’s listed as questionable, but he’s avoided swelling and setbacks after 20-25 minute scrimmages. Williams hasn’t practiced with the group yet, but a 2-0 lead provides less pressure for him to get his feet under him.

Bobby Manning reports live from Celtics shootaround, where Grant Williams and Marcus Smart discussed what Williams would hypothetically provide if he returns.