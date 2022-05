MILWAUKEE — A scan revealed Celtics center Robert Williams, who missed the past two games with knee soreness, suffered a bone bruise in Game 3. The news is relief for the team, who originally thought Williams’ ailment was related to his meniscus surgery recovery, but a bone bruise is no immediate relief, with Ja Morant just ruled out for the entire postseason with a similar injury.

Bobby Manning reports from Boston shootaround in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum