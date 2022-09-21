Subscribe
Robert Williams OUT 4-6 weeks Following 2nd Knee Surgery

The Garden Report reacts to Boston Celtics center Robert Williams needing arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Williams is expected to need 4-to-6 weeks to recover.

