Will Robert Williams Return to Celtics Early?

The trajectory of the Celtics season has suddenly become unpredictable with the recent injury to their cornerstone center Robert Williams, who has been a defensive stud for the top defense in the NBA this season. Now, without the focal point of their interior defense, the Celtics have been adjusting on the fly while he recovers from a torn meniscus.

However, a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has given the Celtics faithful a reason to hope. According to Woj, the original timetable of 4-6 weeks for Williams was a very conservative estimate, and based on the tear and the type of surgery Williams had on his meniscus, there’s a strong chance that he’s available before that timeframe.

The Garden Report reacts to the news and weighs in on Robert Williams potentially returning to the Celtics earlier than expected.

