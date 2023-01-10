In the final regular season matchup between the two squads, the Boston Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Monday night. Marcus Smart was injured against the Spurs on Saturday night, so coach Joe Mazzulla was forced to make adjustments to the starting five. Moving Derrick White into the starting point guard slot, Mazzulla gave Robert Williams a starting nod. It was the first of this season, and the first since the NBA Finals.

Join The Garden Report Postgame show as hosts John Zannis and Jimmy Toscano give their initial takeaways and reactions to the Celtics win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, and give their thoughts on Robert Williams’ performance in his first start of the season.

