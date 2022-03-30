Robert Williams Undergoes Meniscus Surgery; Could Return in 4-to-6 Weeks

The Boston Celtics announced on Wednesday, Robert Williams III underwent a successful meniscectomy Wednesday morning at New England Baptist Hospital.

Williams is expected to return within 4-to-6 weeks meaning he could be in Boston’s lineup by the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Bobby Manning and John Zannis of The Garden Report react to the news.

