Safety Jabrill Peppers Signs 1-Year Deal w/ Patriots Worth Up to $5M

The New England Patriots and free-agent safety Jabrill Peppers have reached agreement on a one-year deal that is worth up to $5 million, sources told Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Peppers joins a New England safety group that includes Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and third-year player Kyle Dugger. Jabrill signed with the Patriots just one day after visiting the team on Monday.

