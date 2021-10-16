Sale Struggles, Bullpen Falters as Red Sox Drop Game 1 of ALCS to Astros

For the third time since the end of the season the Red Sox handed Chris Sale the ball in a big game situation. And for the 2rd straight time Sale disappointed as the Red Sox dropped game one of the ALDS to the Astros 5-4.

The Sox “ace” could not make it out of the 3rd inning. He allowed a single run during a laborious 29 pitch first inning. And was pulled after 2 and two thirds and 61 pitches. Despite the struggles Sale only allowed the one run.

Boston got one back in the top of the 3rd on a mammoth solo home run from postseason hero Kike Hernandez. The Sox got two more in the 5th on a fielder’s choice from JD Martinez

Boston held that lead until the 6th, when reliever Tanner Houck served up a two run home run to Jose Altuve. The next inning Astros shortstop to Carlos Correa deep to the Astros a 4-3 lead. Houston scratched out one more run on a sac fly in the 8th.

Boston got it to within 1 thanks to another solo home run from Hernandez in the 9th, his 4th hit of the game. But that’s as close as it got as Boston dropped game one 5-4,

Game 2 is tomorrow at 3:20pm.