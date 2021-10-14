Same Old Cowboys? Can Patriots Hang With Them?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview this Sunday’s matchup between the Patriots and Cowboys. They discuss just how good Dallas really is, breakdown their offensive and defensive personnel, how the Patriots can beat them, Jon Gruden’s situation with the Raiders and more!

Timestamps:

0:00 How good are the Cowboys?

3:30 Are these the same old Cowboys?

9:00 Dallas’ Offense 19:17 Dallas’ Defense

23:30 How do the Patriots beat the Cowboys? 29:13 Darrelle Revis & Mike Onwenu Returns To Practice

32:25 Jon Gruden’s Situation

40:00 Game picks: Patriots +4

42:04 BostonSportsJournal.com Question Of The Day: Didn’t Dugger Play FS In College? & Is this backup line worse than the starters?

Follow Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast Hosts Greg Bedard & Nick Cattles.

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.