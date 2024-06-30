Scheierman Falling to Celtics is DREAM SCENARIO

Welcome back to Celtics Beat! In today’s episode, hosts Evan Valenti and Adam Kaufman are joined by Matthew Perrault. Matthew is a co-host of “Boston vs The Book”.

Matt joins the program to discuss the Celtics drafting Baylor Scheierman. Specifically, how he can steal rotation minutes through his shooting and playmaking abilities. His play style is similar to that of Sam Hauser, meaning he could potentially compete with him for a spot in the rotation.

With the recent addition of Mikal Bridges to New York, they debate whether the Celtics should be afraid of the Knicks.

Their conversation then shifts to the recent surgery of Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics announced that Porzingis would be out for five-to-six months. Does Boston have enough depth at the center position to survive without him?

They discuss the Lakers drafting Bronny James and the implications of the storyline. Will he actually get minutes for Los Angeles?

5:04: Can Scheierman actually get minutes?

12:22: Scheierman’s shot gives him an advantage over other bench players

16:47: Hauser and Scheierman redundancies?

25:32: Does Boston have the luxury of resting Porzingis?

41:43: Bronny James/LeBron is a fun storyline

Celtics Beat is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !