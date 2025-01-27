Senior Bowl Preview: Wide Receivers to Watch

In the latest episode of Patriots Daily, Taylor Kyles and Alex Barth highlight Wide Receivers to watch at the 2025 Senior Bowl, including Pat Bryant, Xavier Restrepo, and Savion Williams. They break down each player’s strengths and what could make them stand out in the upcoming draft. The discussion also touches on what the Patriots might be seeking at the receiver position.

The Patriots Daily Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !