Seth Wickersham on how the Belichick-Kraft era will end

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham joins the show to cover where the Patriots stand in Year 3 post-Brady, Mac Jones’ progress and the four factors that should determine the end of the Belichick-Kraft era. Later, Andrew answers four mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:33 Seth Wickersham joins the show

3:10 Seth on Tom Brady’s absence from Buccaneers

5:42 Discussing the end of the Brady & Belichick era

13:05 Relationship of Belichick and Kraft

17:22 Where the Patriots stand in Year 3 post-Brady

31:39 Belichick’s job security + Robert Kraft’s Future

41:00 Patriots’ new offense

46:35 Seth on his book It’s Better to Be Feared

49:06 Patriots Defense in 2022

54:40 What would Matt Patricia’s biggest strength be as OC?

58:30 Pitfalls of Reporter-Fan relationships

1:01:00 Top pick for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

